File an Unemployment Insurance Claim

En español

UI Online Due to current events, we are experiencing a large increase in claims filed and are extending our staff resources to keep up with the demand. For faster service, use UI Online to file your claim, certify for benefits, and get payment information. Thank you for patience.

Unemployment Insurance (UI) is an employer paid program that provides partial income replacement when you become unemployed or have your hours reduced and meet all eligibility requirements. The following information will help guide you through the claim filing process.

Use the UI Benefit Calculator to estimate your weekly benefit amount.

When to File a Claim

File your UI claim in the first week that you lose your job or have your hours reduced. Your claim begins on the Sunday of the week you submitted your application.

If you previously filed a UI claim within the last 52 weeks and have not exhausted your benefits, you must reopen your claim to resume benefits.

Important: Waiting to file can delay your benefits.

Information You Need to File a Claim

You will need to provide your personal information and your:

Last employer information including company name, supervisor’s name, address (mailing and physical location) and phone number

Last date worked and the reason you are no longer working

Gross earnings in the last week you worked, beginning with Sunday and ending with your last day of work

Information on all employers you worked for during the past 18 months, including name, address (mailing and physical location), the dates of employment, gross wages earned, hours worked per week, hourly rate of pay, and the reason you are no longer working.

Notice to Federal Employees About Unemployment Insurance, Standard Form 8 (former federal employees only)

DD 214 Member 4 copy (ex-military only)

Citizenship status, and, if you are not a U.S. citizen, information from your employment authorization document

Tip: Use this UI claim checklist (PDF) to gather all of the required information before you start the process.

How to File a Claim

Online UI OnlineSM is the fastest and most convenient way to file your UI claim. You can file your claim though UI Online during the times (Pacific time) listed below: When you can file a claim with UI Online Days of the Week Available Time Sunday 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday 4 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday – Friday 2 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. By Phone Representatives are available at the following toll-free numbers, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon (Pacific time) except on state holidays. English 1-800-300-5616 Spanish 1-800-326-8937 Cantonese 1-800-547-3506 Mandarin 1-866-303-0706 Vietnamese 1-800-547-2058 TTY 1-800-815-9387 By Fax or Mail File your UI claim by accessing the paper Unemployment Insurance Application. For faster and secure processing, fax the completed application to the number listed on the form. If you mail your application, use the address on the form and allow additional time for processing. Unemployment Insurance Application Select one of the following UI applications that best describes your employment. If you have been affected by a disaster, complete the disaster section of the UI application. Worked in California English | Spanish

Worked in California and Another State English | Spanish

Served in the Military English | Spanish

Worked for the Federal Government English | Spanish

What to Expect After You File Your Claim

You will be mailed important information about your claim and the UI program. Be sure to read and respond to all requests to avoid payment delays. For more information, refer to the After You File web page.

Important: Most UI customers are required to register for CalJOBS and create an online resume that can be viewed by employers. You must meet this requirement within 21 days of receiving your Notice of Requirement to Register for Work (DE 8405) form. Failure to meet this requirement can result in a delay or loss of UI benefits. Watch How to Register for CalJOBS and Post a Resume (YouTube) for more information.

Resources